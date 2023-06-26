Agency highlights pensions pressures
A credit rating agency says Illinois’ “poorly funded” pensions will continue to stress state and local government budgets.
S&P Global Ratings didn’t announce a rating action, but in a report announced Monday, it said a shrinking population and weak demographic trends alongside growing health care costs will add to the funding issues. Around 1 of every 5 tax dollars the state takes in will go to fund pensions for the next fiscal year.
Literacy plan up for review
The Illinois State Board of Education has released the first draft of the Illinois Literacy Plan, which officials said will provide a comprehensive roadmap to improve literacy outcomes for Illinois students.
The board invites the public to share feedback on the plan online and during a statewide listening tour. The tour begins next week in Springfield, followed by stops in Chicago, Rockford and Mount Vernon, as well as a virtual event.
New tourism campaign
The Illinois Office of Tourism has announced the launch of three new TV ads as part of its tourism campaign "Middle of Everything,” starring Illinois native and award-winning actress Jane Lynch.
The summer campaign features diverse attractions, natural wonders and outdoor experiences that can be found in Illinois.