Johnson to meet with Pritzker
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is scheduled to meet with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday. Pritzker, who made no endorsement during the election, will meet with Johnson at the State Building. Johnson met with outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday for more than an hour in a closed door meeting. Johnson’s inauguration is next month.
Food assistance for former prisoners
Illinois Department of Corrections facilities across the state are now eligible to submit pre-release Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program applications. The program, a collaboration with the Illinois Department of Human Services, began as a pilot at Logan Correctional Center in July 2020. The goal is to improve access to SNAP benefits for formerly incarcerated individuals upon release who are unlikely to have the resources necessary to ensure food security.
Springfield best beer city
On this National Beer Day, one central Illinois city has been named the best place for beer lovers in the state. The website Move.org found that Springfield is the best city for fans of beer. The rankings were determined by the highest capita of breweries within city limits with populations over 100,000. The study said there are six breweries in the capital city. Nationwide, there are more than 13,000 beers and 780 breweries in the top beer cities as the craft beer industry continues to grow.