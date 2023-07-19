State Supreme Court won't revisit BIPA ruling
The Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a bid to revisit a February ruling that Biometric Information Privacy Act claims accrue each time data is unlawfully collected.
Critics said such an interpretation will lead to astronomical damage awards that could destroy businesses. The BIPA establishes penalties of up to $1,000 for each unintentional violation and up to $5,000 for “willful” violations.
The Illinois Chamber of Commerce was among several business groups that filed briefs urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its interpretation of when violations occur under the law.
Heavy rains drench southern Illinois
Heavy rains are pounding parts of southern Illinois Wednesday, causing flooding concerns.
Storms have been tracking over the same areas, running parallel to the Mississippi River with some rain totals topping 7 inches. Flash flood warnings and watches have been issued.
The rain was expected to subside during the afternoon hours.
Swift fills more Chicago hotel rooms than NASCAR
The inaugural NASCAR Chicago street race helped hotels with occupancy rates, but it was no match for Taylor Swift.
According to Choose Chicago, the city’s tourism arm, Chicago hotels averaged more than 36,000 room bookings per night from June 30 to July 2, an occupancy rate of 79%.
Chicago hotels saw a record weekend in early June when the city hosted three sold out Taylor Swift shows at Soldier Field and the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting at McCormick Place, filling nearly 97% of rooms.