House passes fentanyl testing strip bill
Legislation that would allow pharmacists to sell fentanyl test strips over the counter has passed the Illinois House.
The measure would also allow a county health department to distribute the test strips at their facilities at no cost to the recipient. The bills’ sponsor, state Rep. Tony McCombie, said the goal is to prevent overdose deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported from 2013 to 2020, overdose deaths from synthetic opioids increased by over 2,000 percent.
Attorney General collected $1.6 billion
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul presented his office's proposed budget for the coming fiscal year. Wednesday, Raoul announced to a legislative committee that his office collected nearly $1.6 billion in revenue on behalf of the state through litigation and collection efforts in 2022.
In 2022, the Attorney General’s office was able to bring in $304 million through collections litigation, including cases involving the collection of funds for damage to state property, child support enforcement, fines and penalties.
Archery tournament this weekend
About 900 young archers from 42 Illinois schools have qualified to participate in the 2023 Illinois State Archery Tournament this weekend in Champaign.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is the coordinator of the National Archery in the Schools Program in Illinois, including the state tournament. Students compete at three levels for the state tournament, including elementary school, middle school, and high school.
Several Illinois high school and middle school teams are ranked in the top 20 nationally.