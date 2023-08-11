(The Center Square) – Another 45 bills are now law in Illinois after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced more legislation being signed Friday. One allows the creation of all gender, multiple-occupancy restrooms.
The governor separately announced the signing of two bills. One, House Bill 1378, creates the Illinois Graduate and Retain Our Workforce, or iGROW Tech Act, his office said establishes a new program to allow students majoring in technology fields to receive tuition grants. Another, Senate Bill 1462, expands hospitality opportunities in the gaming industry for formerly incarcerated individuals.
In a separate email announcement, Pritzker’s office said he signed another 30 House bills and 13 Senate bills.
Among those is House Bill 1286, which allows for the creation of all gender, multiple-occupancy restrooms if they meet certain requirements like having stall dividers and proper signage. The measure takes effect immediately and is optional, not a mandate.
Another, Senate Bill 1782, creates a private right of action for child influencers against their parents that feature them in videos and did not properly compensate them, the governor’s office said. That takes effect Jan. 1, 2024.
See the entire list as provided by the governor here.