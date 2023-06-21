Chicago pays crime victims
The city of Chicago is making cash payments to victims of gender-based violence.
Mayor Brandon Johnson has announced a $5 million fund to give $1,000 in cash to more than 5,000 people who say they are survivors of domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking.
Johnson’s office said the first payments were made to 733 people in May. In that group, 47% identified as Black and 35% as Latino.
Injured U of I grad returning from abroad
A recent University of Illinois graduate is on her way home after she was attacked in Germany last week.
German police said Kelsey Chang was released from the hospital Sunday. Five days earlier, Chang and her friend, another U of I grad, were thrown off a cliff while visiting a castle in Bavaria. Chang survived the 165-foot fall down a slope, while her friend did not survive.
Principal resigns after charges
The principal of Manteno High School has resigned after being arrested at a state park in Bourbonnais.
Roger Schnitzler was arrested last week at Kankakee River State Park for disorderly conduct and aggravated assault. Conservation police were responding to reports of lewd behavior at the park.
The school district has confirmed Schnitzler’s resignation.