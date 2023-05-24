Migrant housing finds pushback
A plan to house migrants at a northwest college campus is not sitting well with local residents. A standing-room only meeting became heated as Dunning residents and city officials clashed over plans to use Wilbur Wright College as temporary housing for migrants this summer.
The college is the latest idea for a city desperately seeking underutilized buildings to house migrants, many of which are now sleeping at police stations all across Chicago.
'Click It or Ticket' underway
As summer traveling season approaches, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies have announced the "Click It or Ticket" campaign to crack down on seat belt law violators and impaired drivers.
During the Memorial Day weekend campaign, which runs through May 30, law enforcement will step up traffic safety efforts, reminding drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling up and the potential consequences of not wearing a seat belt.
Last year’s Memorial Day weekend saw 14 crashes resulting in 15 fatalities in Illinois.
Alanis Morissette to play state fair
Tickets go on sale Friday for 7-time Grammy award winner Alanis Morissette, who will appear at the Illinois State Fair Sunday, Aug. 13.
Morrisette has sold over 75 million albums worldwide, including her breakthrough “Jagged Little Pill” in 1995. “Jagged Little Pill, the Musical,” made its Broadway debut in December 2019. The show was nominated for 15 Tony Awards with two wins and continues to tour globally.