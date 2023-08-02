More than 12,000 migrants
The city of Chicago released the latest statistics surrounding what some are saying is a crisis situation involving asylum seekers from the U.S. southern border.
In the past year, the number of migrants bused to Chicago is more than 12,000. They have arrived on 74 buses. The city says over 5,700 are in shelters, while over 900 are still waiting to be placed in a shelter. Most of those migrants are now at police stations.
Non-citizen police debate
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was not "smart enough to be president" after the Republican criticized a new Illinois state law allowing non-citizens to serve as police officers.
The Florida governor joined a chorus of Republicans at the state and federal levels who criticized Pritzker’s signing of the new Illinois law. Police groups were mixed on the issue. The law was signed by the Democratic governor on Friday and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, despite its opposition.
Heavy rains bring possible flooding
Multiple counties in southern Illinois will be dealing with heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday.
The heaviest rainfall amounts are in southwest Illinois where 2 to 4 inches of rainfall are expected but localized amounts could be over 5 inches. Flash flood warnings have been issued in Missouri, and may be expanded to the Metro East, Carbondale and Mt. Vernon.