Court sides with employees over vaccine mandate
The Illinois Labor Relations Board has overturned the COVID-19 vaccine mandate imposed on city of Chicago employees by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, ruling that her administration failed to bargain with employee unions as required by law.
The board ordered the city to rehire the employees who were fired after they refused to get the vaccine and awarded back pay to those who lost their jobs for refusing the vaccine.
Car recall urged
Attorneys general in 18 states, including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, are urging the federal government to recall millions of Kia and Hyundai cars because they are too easy to steal.
Some Kia and Hyundai cars sold in the U.S. over the last decade do not have engine immobilizers, a standard feature on most cars that prevents the engine from starting unless the key is present. Videos circulating on TikTok have shown how people can start Kia and Hyundai models by using only a screwdriver and a USB cable.
Officials blame the stolen car trend for 14 reported crashes and eight deaths.
Newspapers go missing
Student journalists at DePaul University said bundles of their newspapers disappeared after they published a front-page story that detailed an impending $56 million budget gap at the school.
In the days after the article appeared, several DePaul editors said they noticed student workers tossing papers into recycling bins. In a statement, a university spokesperson said no one issued a request for newspapers to be removed or destroyed.