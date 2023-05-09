(The Center Square) – With smash-and-grab burglaries steadily on the rise in a number of city neighborhoods, the Chicago Police Department is recommending store owners install unbreakable shields over existing glass on windows and doors at their establishments.
Known as ArmorPlast, the shield costs about $600 for a 3-foot by 3-foot window.
With such attacks now so rampant in the Wicker Park and Humboldt Park neighborhoods that a business was targeted four times over just one month, some owners and workers are now looking to take matters into their own hands.
"He broke into the back door, just went straight here, grabbed the money from the cash register, speakers, and just ran," Tamer Jaradat, an employee at Western Food & Grocery, told CBSNews. "Three months ago, they broke in - they stole the ATM machine. Usually, people fear their lives too. Like, I have seven kids. If it takes me having to protect my life or my business, I'm going to do it."
As part of the police department alert, authorities highlight that the same pattern of events took place in each burglary, describing how thieves would break the front or side glass windows using a rock, brick or crowbar, enter the business and steal money from a register, the cash register itself, a safe, and liquor.
Brad Campbell, whose Riot Glass company offers the Armorplast polycarbonate shields, has taken note of the situation.
"We want to keep the bad guys outside the building - and that's what the product does," he said. "Our mission is to help prevent this and to stop this cycle. And Riot Glass is really the next evolution in product development specifically for smash-and-grab crimes."