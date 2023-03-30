Chicago mayoral election close
Chicago voters will choose a new mayor next week and both Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson are making a final push for their campaigns.
Vallas will be getting endorsements from Latino faith leaders Thursday, while Johnson will be rallying voters with Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Both candidates will take part in a forum at the University of Chicago Thursday night. The latest polls indicate the race is in a dead heat.
Change to temporary driver's license
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and Illinois lawmakers have introduced a bill that would overhaul the process by which noncitizens can obtain a standard driver’s license.
According to a news release, the license would replace the current Temporary Visitor Driver’s License system and would issue four-year licenses to impacted individuals. More than 300,000 motorists currently hold Temporary Visitor Driver’s licenses.
Grain bin safety urged
The Illinois Department of Labor’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health is joining with experts in the agriculture industry to promote safety in and around grain silos.
Each year since 2017, one week is dedicated to expanding education, training and resources to improve safety techniques across the grain industry. Because moving grain acts like quicksand, grain bin deaths happen in seconds. According to OSHA, a worker standing on moving grain can be trapped within just five seconds and covered in grain in less than half a minute.