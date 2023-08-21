Communities consider tax incentives for new housing
Rockford and other nearby government bodies have introduced a proposal to replenish a dwindling housing stock.
Rockford and Winnebago County are considering an incentive to encourage people to build instead of buy pre-existing homes. People who build a single-family home could get a property tax rebate for the next three years.
The rebate requires those who build a single-family home to live there in order to take advantage of the savings.
Normal to host NAACP conference
The NAACP announced Sunday that the 2023 NAACP Illinois State Conference will be held in Normal on Sept. 22-24.
The keynote speaker will be attorney Ben Crump, who is a civil rights lawyer and an advocate for social and racial justice. The NAACP was founded in 1909 following the Springfield Race Riots and remains the world’s largest civil rights organization in the world.
The NAACP has over two million members worldwide.
Study: 15% of Illinoisans report excessive drinking
A new study shows how many adults in Illinois identify themselves as heavy drinkers. The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute released its 2023 Health Rankings and Roadmaps report. In Illinois, 15% of adults reported excessive drinking, which is less than the U.S. average of 19%. The five states with the most excessive drinkers were primarily in the north-central U.S. After Wisconsin, the four states with the highest rates were Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, and North Dakota.