Multiple crashes shut down I-155
Multiple people were killed and injured during a series of crashes Monday on Interstate 55 south of Springfield. The interstate was shut down in both directions after heavy winds blew dirt across the highway.
According to a Facebook post from the Springfield Fire Department, hazmat workers were dispatched to the scene. They said dozens of vehicles were involved in the crash, with multiple fatalities and injuries.
To reunify family members involved in the crash, Divernon City Hall is being used as a reunification point.
2 Illinois towns make top 10 affordability rankings
Two Illinois communities cracked the top ten in the latest Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index.
The index highlights housing markets that offer shoppers a lower cost of living, including the price of homes, and thriving local economies. Bloomington-Normal ranked second in the country behind Lafayette, Indiana. Springfield came in at number 9.
Ranking: Navy Pier fireworks tops in U.S.
A travel awards contest says Illinois is home to the best fireworks displays in the nation. A panel of relevant experts for the USA Today has given the fireworks at Navy Pier in Chicago the top honor.
Navy Pier’s annual free fireworks, which began nearly 30 years ago, will return every Wednesday and Saturday from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The July 4th fireworks in St. Louis came in 7th place.