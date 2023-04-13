(The Center Square) – A new report on U.S. state’s economic outlook paints a bleak picture for Illinois.
The American Legislative Exchange Council’s “Rich States, Poor States” report is a forecast based on a state’s current standing in 15 state policy variables. Each of these factors is influenced directly by state lawmakers through the legislative process. The authors contend that states that spend less and states that tax less experience higher growth rates than states that tax and spend more.
Illinois ranked 46th in the country, down one spot from last year. Hurting Illinois’ ranking are several tax-related categories, including property tax burden, which the state placed 42nd. Illinois ranked 44th in corporate income tax rate; and 49th for debt service as a share of tax revenue.
Illinois placed last in the category of state liability system survey, which includes treatment of tort litigation and judicial impartiality. The state also placed last for labor policy for not being a "right-to-work" state.
“Illinois continues to seem to want to take the approach of doubling-down on policies that not only don’t work in Illinois but don’t work anywhere else that they’re tried,” ALEC Chief Economist Jonathan Williams said. “With the massively unfunded pension liabilities, the labor policy, and the tax burdens, whether on property or income or other taxes that are clearly driving both businesses and individuals out of the state looking for more economic opportunity elsewhere.”
The top three states in the economic outlook ranking are Utah, North Carolina and Arizona.
ALEC has also released its Economic Performance Ranking, which is a backward-looking measure based on a state’s performance on three variables: State Gross Domestic Product, Absolute Domestic Migration and Non-Farm Payroll Employment, all of which are highly influenced by state policy.
Illinois placed 44th in the country with a ranking of 48th in the migration category.