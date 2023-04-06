(The Center Square) – While the no-cash bail provision of the SAFE-T Act remains on hold, Illinois’ court system can’t say how much extra it would cost taxpayers were it to be enacted.
The Pretrial Fairness Act that ends cash bail statewide was supposed to be enacted on Jan. 1, but a Kankakee County judge found the law unconstitutional. The Illinois Supreme Court suspended implementation pending appeal. The case was heard last month and justices are taking the issue under advisement.
During a Thursday Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, asked Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts Director Marcia Meis how much it would cost taxpayers if implemented. She said looking at New Jersey is instructive.
“There was a tremendous uptick in appeals, so obviously you're going to have more people to handle those appeals if that happens here,” Meis said. “There are also factors at the trial court level. Unknowable. How aggressive is your state’s attorney? How does your public defender approach the cases?”
Rose further asked if the courts would have to come back to taxpayers for more money.
“If it does go into effect, should we anticipate as appropriators, that you’ll be back with a supplemental at some point in time in ‘24,” Rose asked.
“My simple answer is maybe,” Meis said.
Court officials are requesting $23 million to provide pretrial services statewide, but that is from a 1987 law creating such services.
Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, said regardless of the outcome of the law he helped pass, the state is standing up pretrial services statewide.
“There was a plan to move to this statewide pretrial services system prior to the passage of the SAFE-T Act and one of the recommendations of that commission was to do what we are doing right now,” Sims said.
The courts are asking to add 71 employees to offer pretrial services like electronic monitoring and drug testing to counties that need assistance with such services.
A ruling from the Illinois Supreme Court on the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act could be issued in the weeks ahead.