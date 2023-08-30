Crash victim identified
One of three U.S. Marines who were killed in an aircraft accident in Australia has been identified as an Illinois native. Murray State University reported that Captain Eleanor LeBeau, who was originally from Belleville and graduated from the school in 2016, died in the crash Sunday. The aircraft that crashed was one of two Osprey planes that left Darwin and crashed on an island during military maneuvers.
Heat wave to start fall
With the arrival of meteorological fall Friday, a heat wave is expected to affect Illinois for several days. Temperatures will surpass the 90s for many areas of the state Friday, then intensify over the weekend into the mid-90s and could continue through early next week. The 6-10 day temperature outlook shows above average temperatures for Illinois all next week.
New amusement park ride
Six Flags Great America in Gurnee has announced its first new major ride attraction in five years. Park officials said an attraction called Sky Striker will debut in 2024, a 172-foot pendulum ride that has riders sitting in a circle on a spinning disc. The ride will swing back and forth while reaching speeds up to 75 mph. The ride will make riders feel like they are upside down with moments of weightlessness.