Unemployment overpaid $5.2 billion
The Illinois Department of Employment Security overpaid benefits by more than $5 billion between 2020 and 2022.
According to the Illinois Auditor General, the massive number includes cases of fraud and identity theft, as well as mistaken payments. The auditor’s report found the state took steps that weakened fraud controls because of a surge in claims during the COVID-19 pandemic
Illinois leads in tornadoes
Illinois leads the country in the number of tornadoes. According to the National Weather Service, there have been 119 tornadoes so far in the state. That is compared to 80 tornadoes last year.
Earlier in July, a series of storms resulted in 13 confirmed tornadoes in northern Illinois. Late last month, over 60 preliminary tornadoes including two EF-3 tornadoes resulted in loss of life and widespread damage across Colorado, Wyoming and the Midwest.
Hall of fame inductees
The Illinois Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in Joliet has announced its class of 2023. Earth, Wind and Fire, the Shadows of Knight, Nat King Cole, the Cryin’ Shames, and Miles Davis will be inducted this fall.
Previous artists inducted into the hall include Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon, the Ides of March and Chuck Berry. The ceremony will be held Sept. 17 at the Rialto Theatre.