(The Center Square) – A measure meant to protect children who may be used by parents working as social media influencers has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly.
Senate Bill 1782, filed by state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, sets up protections for children of parents who have earned money by using their child's likeness on social media platforms.
The bill provides that a video blogger who features a minor child in 30% of their content shared on online platforms like YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, or others must set aside 15% of gross earnings on the video content in a trust account to be preserved for the benefit of the minor upon reaching 18 years old. The measure also would allow the child to request the deletion of the content upon turning 18.
The bill passed the Senate in March. The House amended the bill Tuesday. The Senate concurred Friday.
Koehler said the idea came to him from a 15-year-old student worried about the negative effect social media could have on an individual.
"She was concerned about the risks of children being used in vlogging on the internet. Especially when it was monetized, and large sums of money were being created by their families in doing that," Koehler said.
State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, said this legislation is needed in a changing world.
"We have got a changing world. It is changing very, very rapidly all the time," McClure said. "This is legislation to adapt to a changing world."
If signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, children would receive their money through a trust fund.
"It would set up a trust fund for the young person if their parents are receiving a lot of money on this," Koehler said. "It's a good bill, and I'll remind the Senate that when this passes, we will become the first state in the nation to cover such protections for children."
The bill now awaits to be sent to the governor for approval.