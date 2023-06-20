Naperville native to be remembered
The Naperville City Council will hold a moment of silence Tuesday to honor a 21-year-old woman who was killed in Germany.
Eva Liu, who grew up in the western suburb, was visiting a famous castle with a friend when investigators said a Michigan man lured them onto a hidden trail and pushed them into a ravine. Liu’s friend survived after falling 165 feet down the slope, but Liu died at the hospital.
The two graduated from the University of Illinois in May.
Wildfires make poor air quality
Sunny skies are expected Tuesday, but another plume of remnant smoke from Canada is expected to move into Illinois.
The higher concentration of smoke has prompted the EPA to drop the air quality index into the “unhealthy” category. People in the northern half of Illinois are encouraged to limit their time outdoors.
Canada continues to have one of its worst wildfire seasons on record, producing air quality issues for major cities in the U.S.
Police apprehend burglary suspect
Decatur police say they have the suspect tied to a burglary spree that involved eight businesses in four days. Decatur police say 24-year-old Demarco Ford was behind the burglaries that started on Thursday.
Suspect descriptions led police to Ford who police say was spotted in the act by a 911 caller. There was a brief chase before Ford was taken into custody. An investigation of Ford’s residence produced items stolen from some of the businesses.