Rains drench Chicago
Heavy rains flooded roads and basements across the Chicago area Sunday. The National Weather Service advised that motorists “strongly” consider postponing non-essential travel in the areas until the flood waters subsided. Interstate 55 was shut down in both directions due to ongoing flooding. The community of Berwyn received nearly 9 inches of rain from the storm. The city of Chicago asked residents to not use extra water for showers or laundry to assist with moving water into the wastewater system.
Man in critical condition from fireworks
An Illinois man is in critical condition after a firework exploded in his face Sunday. Authorities responded to a residence in unincorporated Cary when they found an injured 58-year-old man. Police believe the man was detonating commercial-grade fireworks for a party. At one point, a firework didn't discharge after it was lit. Witnesses said the man looked into the tube and the firework discharged, striking and detonating on contact with his face.
Rock DJ passes away
A Midwest radio legend has passed away. Hall of Famer Dick Biondi, who helped usher in the modern rock era, has died at the age of 90. Biondi came to Chicago in 1960 to work at WLS, or the “Big 89” as