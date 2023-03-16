Group opposes hunting competitions
The Humane Society of the United States is calling for a ban on wildlife killing competitions in Illinois. The organization is taking issue with a sponsored coyote hunt in Mendon last month in which over 400 coyotes were killed.
The Humane Society said that coyotes are native to Illinois and are a top carnivore. They said left alone, coyotes regulate their own numbers based on available habitat and food sources.
Chicago buildings crumbling
The federal government has closed the sidewalk in front of buildings it owns in downtown Chicago citing a threat to pedestrians from crumbling facades.
Fences were put up at the site after the group Preservation Chicago put the buildings on State Street on its most endangered list for 2023. The federal government has set aside $52 million to demolish the structures but it can’t because the buildings are listed with the National Register of Historic Places.
Credit for election judges
The Illinois House approved a plan Wednesday that would allow college students to receive academic credit for serving as election judges.
Sponsors hope the legislation will help election officials address the constant shortage of election judges around the state. Under the plan, election judges would not be paid if they receive the academic credit.
The proposal now goes to the Senate for consideration.