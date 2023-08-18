Hot week ahead
It is going to be a hot and steamy week for Illinois. Most of the state will see temperatures in the 90s until Friday, with triple digit temps possible in southern Illinois. Excessive heat warnings have been issued in many areas. The forecast does not call for any precipitation until the weekend. Temperatures get closer to normal next week.
Congresswoman's husband dies
Funeral services are being planned for the husband of Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly. Nathaniel Horn passed away Friday at the age of 68. Kelly and Horn were married for 20 years. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, two stepchildren and two grandchildren. Details of Horn’s cause of death have not been released.
CDC reports norovirus outbreak
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that a November 2022 norovirus outbreak in central Illinois which affected more than 300 people, is linked to an ill food worker. The CDC article said the outbreak is linked to a pizza restaurant in Washington and the salads and dressings that were served there. The worker reported getting sick then prepared food without gloves. According to the CDC, there were no deaths or hospital admissions reported from the outbreak, but seven patients visited the emergency room and five visited an outpatient healthcare provider.