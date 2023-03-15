Health officials see increased strep cases
Officials at the Illinois Department of Public Health are alerting Illinoisans about a rise in strep cases.
IDPH director Dr. Sameer Vohra said that more cases of Group A strep have been reported in the first three months of 2023 than in any one of the past five years. Vohra advised parents to contact their health providers if their children start showing symptoms, which include a sore throat and fever.
Game show contestant charged with wife's murder
A western Illinois man who appeared on the TV game show Family Feud is accused of murdering his estranged wife.
Timothy Bliefnick, who appeared on the game show in 2020, is facing first-degree murder and home invasion charges in connection with the death of Rebecca Bliefnick in Quincy. The mother of three was discovered shot to death inside her home on Feb. 23.
Burglary ring hits homes
Authorities are alerting residents in the Chicago-area of a crime ring from South America. Thieves have broken into three upscale homes in the community of Lakewood in McHenry County.
All three backed up to golf courses, and the thieves entered through a back door. Authorities in a number of Chicago-area communities have been the targets of a theft ring from Chile. Authorities said it appears the burglars are targeting homes where they believe the residents are out of town.