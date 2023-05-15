Johnson to grapple with migrant surge
Now that Brandon Johnson has been sworn in as Chicago’s 57th mayor, his chief of staff said the asylum-seekers descending on the city will be one of the most challenging problems.
Rich Guidice said he has never seen an emergency like this after more than 8,000 migrants have arrived since September, with more likely on the way. City officials said Chicago is out of money and space to handle the crisis.
Slain officer's funeral this week
Chicago police officer Areanah Preston, who was shot and killed after returning home from work in what authorities say was a robbery, will be laid to rest this week. A wake is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, followed by her funeral Wednesday.
Four teens have been charged with murder, with one 16 years old. Although Preston was not on duty at the time of the shooting, the department ruled her killing as a “line-of-duty death.” The move will bring additional benefits to the fallen officer’s family.
Man charged for counterfeit hats
A Chicago man already on federal probation faces new felony charges for selling counterfeit Cubs hats outside Wrigley Field.
The Cook County Sheriff’s Office reports 37-year-old Bruce Lee was arrested after a counterfeit trademark investigation. Undercover officers said they purchased counterfeit hats from Lee on two separate occasions. They also found an additional 78 counterfeit hats and some Bears beanie hats.
Lee is currently on probation after being convicted of fraudulently selling White Sox tickets.