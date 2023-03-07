More Facebook settlement money expected
Facebook is sending out another round of checks in connection with the class action lawsuit involving Illinois’ biometric privacy laws. Nearly 1.3 million people who were part of the lawsuit will soon receive another check for $30 thanks to leftover money from those who didn’t cash their initial checks in time. Facebook settled for $650 million in the lawsuit over the company’s collection and storing of biometric data of Illinois users without proper consent.
Violent crash follows alleged retail theft
Several people were injured, including one who was impaled by a fence post, after a three-vehicle crash in Mettawa. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a sedan was fleeing a Vernon Hills retail theft incident at a high rate of speed when it ran through a red light and was hit by a truck. The sedan then left the street and slammed into a wooden fence. The passenger in the front seat had been impaled by a fence post. Three people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Searches reveal Illinois' favorite cereal
Research has revealed Illinois’ favorite breakfast cereal. IllinoisBet.com analyzed Google searches for the country’s well-known cereal brands to find out Illinois’ favorites. Rice Krispies came in first with nearly 82,000 searches in the past year. Cheerios was a close second while Lucky Charms came in third.