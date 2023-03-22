(The Center Square) – Former Commonwealth Edison chief lawyer Tom O’Neill said Wednesday that over time he came to work hand-in-hand with associates of then-House Speaker Michael Madigan to secure jobs for them in high-profile positions.
O’Neill took the stand for a second day in the ComEd bribery trial at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago.
Among the posts were with ComEd itself, where O'Neill said Madigan pulled strings to ultimately land former Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority CEO Juan Ochoa a seat on the company’s Board of Directors in late 2017. O’Neill testified the move was more or less rubber-stamped by then-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, who quickly sprang into action to make it happen after Madigan sent over Ochoa’s résumé.
Pramaggiore is one of four defendants standing trial for conspiracy,
"I did discuss that I had some concerns about someone from the speaker’s office being on the ComEd board," O’Neill recalled in front of jurors in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber.
"She wanted to go forward," O’Neill said of Pramaggiore. "She thought it was important."
Jurors were later told Ochoa was the only candidate seriously considered for the $75,000 a year position.
Over the past two days, prosecutors have used O’Neill to paint a portrait they hope gives jurors a tangible example of how they allege the pay-for-play scheme between Madigan and the utility giant operated, with Madigan allegedly being spoon-fed perks that included contracts and jobs in exchange for legislation favorable to the company.
Pramaggiore is now on trial for her role in the scheme, along with Michael McClain, a Madigan confidante and former ComEd lobbyist; John Hooker, a longtime ComEd lobbyist; and Jay Doherty, a ComEd lobbyist and previous chief of the City Club of Chicago. They all have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
As part of the scheme, which is alleged to have spanned some eight years and amassed upward of $1.3 million in payments that were steered to subcontractors with close ties to Madigan, prized internships were regularly doled out to families in his 13th Ward organization, all in the name of keeping the then House speaker happy and ComEd serviced, prosecutors contend.
Madigan is slated to go on trial in early 2024 on a slew of corruption-related charges that include the alleged bribery plot with ComEd at the center.
Other elements in the case now being heard that have been brought to light this week include accusations that ComEd agreed to go into business with a law firm headed by longtime Democratic operative Victor Reyes, likewise well-known for his close association with Madigan, the longest serving legislative leader in U.S. history,
O’Neill added in his testimony that the spot on the ComEd board opened up when the previous board member, Jesse Ruiz, ran for attorney general, and the push to land Ochoa as his replacement began in earnest. He said things stayed that way even after issues came up during a due diligence background check, that included the "bad press" he received after being appointed to McPier by then Gov. Rod Blagojevich, information about property he once owned in Berwyn ultimately being foreclosed on and a lawsuit he filed claiming harassment by opponents in a political campaign.
"I was concerned about the optics," said O’Neill, adding that through it all the one thing Ochoa always had going for him was Pramaggiore’s desire to please Madigan.