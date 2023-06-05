Pritzker continues state budget tour
Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues to tour parts of the state to discuss the coming fiscal year state budget.
In what the governor’s office calls events to “amplify FY24 budget investments,” Pritzker stopped at Phoenix Community Development Services in Peoria this morning. This afternoon, he stopped at John Wood Community College in Quincy. The next fiscal year begins July 1.
Federal funds for mine cleanup
The state of Illinois could get up to $76 million if federal taxpayer-funded grants to address land impacted by coal mines.
The federal funding is part of a federal infrastructure law where Illinois is one of 22 states that could tap into some of the $725 million this year and $11.3 billion over 15 years. The money would be used to clean up lands polluted from coal mine activity.
Illinois' top searched injuries
The top searched injuries in Illinois are shin splints, carpal tunnel syndrome, joint pain and swelling, muscle strain and degloving, which is an injury where the top layers of skin and tissue rips from the underlying muscle, connective tissue, or bone.
Chicago-based personal injury law firm Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers released the list after a review of Google search terms.