AG to monitor elections
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced that more than 140 teams of investigators and assistant attorneys general from his office will monitor the consolidated election process throughout the state Tuesday.
Raoul said the teams will ensure that voters’ rights are protected and polling places are accessible. Raoul urged voters to call his office if they encounter suspected improper or illegal activity.
Republicans want ethics investigation
The Illinois Freedom Caucus is calling for an ethics investigation into the recent House floor voting controversy.
During debate March 24, the Democratic leadership attempted to shut off the opportunity for opposing speakers to discuss legislation. Shortly after this, the group said it became apparent that many members of the Democratic Caucus were absent from the House Floor, and in fact were absent from the Capitol Complex entirely and were still voting on legislation.
A verification showed at least four votes were cast on the motion which could not be verified.
Litter awareness campaign
The Illinois Department of Transportation is once again asking the public to be on the alert for crews picking up litter.
As part of an ongoing awareness campaign, IDOT is mobilizing litter pickup operations this spring and encouraging residents to be part of the solution in keeping roadsides and communities free of trash and debris.
The “Think Before You Throw!” initiative aims to reduce roadside litter by raising awareness of its impacts to help keep a positive impression of the Prairie State for those who reside here and the nearly 100 million tourists who visit annually.