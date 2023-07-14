(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has announced the youth budget roundtable to share ideas on what the city should focus on when crafting its budget.
The budget roundtable will give young people an opportunity to speak with Johnson and share ideas regarding the city's budget process. Those aged 13-24 will be able to speak with Johnson and other city officials, and those over the age of 25 will be allowed to attend, but not participate.
The first event will be held July 18 at Malcolm X College, and Johnson said on his Facebook page that his administration needs communities to help.
"My office wants to hear from you to make sure that we are meeting your needs and serving your communities," Johnson said. "We need everyone at the table so we can invest in affordable housing, public health, infrastructure, public art, community safety and so much more."
The second will be held on July 20 at Kennedy King College. Harry S. Truman College will host the third and final event on July 22.
The roundtable is part of Johnson's plan to incorporate the city's teens in an effort to stop violent crime and keep residents safe.
Last month, Johnson said he was looking to get jobs for young people and more funding for specific neighborhoods. He also said on the "Why Is This Happening" podcast with Chris Hayes that there needs to be a better characterization of Chicago's young people.
"There has been a lot of mischaracterization of our young people in the city of Chicago," Johnson said. "Do we have individuals who have lived out their pain in the most violent ways, of course, but the vast majority of our young people need and want opportunity."
Over the last month crime in Chicago has increased by 29% with motor vehicle theft up 105%. The city has also seen incidents involving large groups of teenagers committing property damage and assaults.