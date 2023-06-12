New restriction on co-branded alcoholic drinks
The Illinois Liquor Control Commission is making an effort to eliminate confusion regarding co-branded alcoholic drinks.
Stores that carry co-branded alcoholic beverages will now be prohibited from putting them next to soft drinks, fruit juices or candy and snacks portraying youth-oriented photos.
In a statement, the executive director of the commission said the emergency rule aims to safeguard public health by preventing product confusion.
Woman charged after ramming police cars
A Marion woman is facing charges after police said she crashed into five patrol vehicles.
Police responded to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Saturday after reports that Leann Jackson crashed her car into four sheriff’s vehicles and a Marion city police car. Afterwards, police said she walked into the police station’s lobby and pulled the fire alarm.
No one was hurt during the incident.
Washington woman crowned Miss Illinois 2023
A 25-year-old from Washington has been crowned Miss Illinois 2023. Jessica Tilton won the title at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Saturday.
Tilton will now travel throughout the state for the next year, attending special events and promoting her social community agenda of advocating for organ donation. She will represent Illinois at the Miss America competition later this year.