Illegal towing uncovered
Police have uncovered an illegal towing operation in Harvey.
Officials said they discovered the scam after a city vehicle was involved in a car accident on I-57 Thursday. Sand City Towing arrived at the scene of the crash where they subsequently towed the vehicle. Police said the company attempted to charge $3,500 in fees for the job.
Police shut down the operation and confiscated more than 60 vehicles, including a tow truck.
In-state tuition program
University of Illinois trustees have approved a three-year pilot program at the University of Illinois-Springfield to offer in-state tuition rates to students from Missouri and Iowa.
Under the program, resident tuition will be offered to students in St. Charles and St. Louis counties in Missouri and Scott County in Iowa, which includes the Davenport area. The pilot program will take effect in the 2024 fall semester.
'Clean jobs workforce' hubs
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has launched nearly $38 million in funding for the Illinois Clean Jobs Workforce Network Program, or “CEJA Workforce Hubs.”
The program establishes a network of 13 community-based hubs across the state offering training, job placement services, barrier reduction support and more. The hubs will provide training and certification to prepare people for entry-level clean energy jobs, including an introductory bridge training program.