McDonald's layoffs expected
McDonald’s has closed its U.S. offices as the company prepares to announce layoffs.
The Wall Street Journal cited an internal email from the Chicago-based fast food giant saying U.S. corporate staff should work from home while the company notifies employees of their job status.
McDonald’s has more than 150,000 employees in corporate roles, with about 70% of those based outside the country.
Chicago mayor race Tuesday
A new Chicago mayoral poll released Sunday shows Paul Vallas with a widening lead over Brandon Johnson.
Victory Research said its poll conducted March 31 to April 2 shows Vallas expanding his lead from two points to four points. The number of undecided voters shrank from 9.6% to 5%. The mayoral runoff election will be held Tuesday.
Officials investigating salmonella outbreak
A salmonella outbreak linked to flour in Illinois and 10 other states is being investigated by federal health officials.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported at least three people have been hospitalized. The CDC said most people reported eating raw cookie dough or batter made with flour before they got sick.
Illinois is the only state where more than one person became ill.