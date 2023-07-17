Storm damage assistance
Illinois businesses that were damaged by tornadoes more than three months ago can now apply for federal assistance. Small businesses and private nonprofit organizations that lost money due to the March 31 tornadoes are eligible for low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration. The National Weather Service said 13 tornadoes ripped through central and southern Illinois with wind speeds measured at up to 150 mph.
Child thrown from amusement ride
An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old child was thrown from a carnival ride in Antioch Sunday. According to the Antioch Police Department, police and fire officials responded to the Taste of Antioch after receiving a call about a child being thrown from a carnival ride. The child was airlifted to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. Following the incident, officials ordered all rides at the event to be shut down.
Pritzker in U.K.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker concluded his visit to the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom, where he promoted Illinois’ commitment to electric vehicle manufacturing with automobile and parts manufacturing leaders. Over the upcoming days, the delegation of business and education leaders will meet with their counterparts in London to discuss the expansion of partnerships between the state of Illinois and the United Kingdom. Officials said Pritzker and the delegation will focus on promoting clean energy and economic developments.