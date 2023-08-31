Five shot in Peoria
Two people are in critical condition after five people were shot in Peoria on Wednesday. According to police, an adult male and a juvenile male are in critical condition. The other gunshot victims, an adult male and three juvenile males, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Peoria police responded to alerts from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system. One was for 10 rounds and another was for 19 rounds. It was the largest mass shooting in Peoria since July 2020 when 13 people were shot on Peoria’s Riverfront during an informal street party.
Hospital system offline
For a fourth straight day, a health care provider in Illinois is experiencing a major system outage. The problem is impacting facilities operated by Hospital Sisters Health System. The group operates several facilities in Illinois, including St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. An online post from the company said the system outage has temporarily taken virtually all operating systems offline.
MLK statue toppler violates terms
The man who recently reached a plea deal after vandalizing the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue in Springfield has violated terms of his agreement. According to court documents, 25-year-old Fernando Garcia did not report to the Sangamon County Probation Department after he was released from custody. His probation officer also claims that Garcia failed to submit DNA for being convicted of a felony. Garcia still owes the state over $10,000 for damage to the statue, which was toppled September 11, 2022.