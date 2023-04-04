(The Center Square) – After defeating former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas in a close run-off election, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson is set to become Chicago's 57th mayor.
With thousands of mail-in ballots still to be counted, Johnson is the projected winner in a narrow race by securing 51% of the counted ballots cast.
Vallas offered his concession late Tuesday night and thanked his supporters.
"I called Brandon Johnson a short time ago to congratulate him on winning this election. It’s critically important that we all come together now and work collaboratively to move our city forward." Vallas said. "I thank my supporters and team, and especially my family. Thank you, Chicago. "
Johnson, who was born and raised in Elgin, started as a teacher at Jenner Academy Elementary and George Westinghouse College Prep in Chicago, before becoming the Cook County Commissioner in 2018.
During his mayoral campaign, Johnson received endorsements from the American Federation of Teachers, the Chicago Teachers Union, the Illinois Federation of Teachers, and United Working Families, as well as millions in campaign contributions. Critics worry he will be an advocate for teacher unions and not for taxpayers.
Johnson thanked his supporters Tuesday night and said he is ready to make change in the city.
"The first thing I want to say is to the Chicagoans who did not vote for me, here's what I want you to know. That I care about you, I value you, and I want to hear from you, I want to work with you, and I will be the mayor for you too," Johnson said.
Johnson called his campaign a multi-cultural movement throughout the campaign cycle and focused on issues such as crime and education, despite promoting defunding the police just a few years ago.
Johnson will now replace current Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who failed to reach the run-off election. Lightfoot was elected to be Chicago's first LGBTQ mayor and 56th overall in 2019 and encountered several issues while in office.
Since Lightfoot has been in office, the city has dealt with a global pandemic that led to CTU shutting down schools for longer periods of time than most across the U.S. increased violent crime, as well as other controversies. Chicago Police statistics show that violent crime is 63% higher than in 2022 and 107% greater than in 2021.
The Chicago Teachers Union offered a statement on their website after Johnson was elected.
"What started with a movement in 2012 for better school conditions has blossomed into a city-wide, multi-racial, multi-ethnic, multi-generational people-powered movement that has done the impossible: elect a middle school teacher, public school parent and son of a pastor, Brandon Johnson, mayor of Chicago," the statement reads.
The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police supported Vallas over the course of the campaign. Last week, President John Catanzara told the New York Times that Chicago will lose hundreds of police officers and have "blood in the streets" if Johnson was elected mayor.