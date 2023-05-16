(The Center Square) – In the wake of four former, top-level Commonwealth Edison officials being convicted ob bribery-related charges earlier this month stemming from their roles in a long-running scheme to curry favor with then House Speaker Mike Madigan, the Illinois House has pushed through legislation that would bar individuals convicted of a felony, bribery, perjury or misuse of public funds while serving as a public official from ever being able to hold state or local office again.
Introduced by state Rep. Curtis Tarver, D-Chicago, House Bill 351 quickly advanced through the House Ethics and Elections Committee, ultimately passing the House floor by a 106-0 vote.
While current state law bars anyone convicted of a felony from holding a state office until they’ve completed their sentence and a clause of the Illinois Municipal Code bars anyone who has ever been convicted of a felony from holding an elected municipal office, those individuals are free to run for the General Assembly, governor or any other constitutional office once they’ve completed their sentence.
“I think it's important to note that Illinois is the only state in the nation that bars an individual from running for office based on the office sought, as opposed to the crime committed,” Tarver said.
HB 351 would allow exceptions for people whose convictions have been reversed or if they’ve received a restoration of rights in one of several ways, including by the governor or if their rights are otherwise restored by law.
The bill also seeks to create a task force to review current laws and policies about disqualification standards, establishing recommendations as to what criminal conduct should preclude an individual from holding public office.
With Madigan, who also served as head of the Democratic Party, now scheduled to go to trial on related charges in early 2024, GOP lawmakers have wasted little time calling out the other side of the aisle for not doing all they can to quickly bring ethics reform to Springfield.
As part of the campaign, earlier this month former Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn was in Springfield to discuss a letter he penned to Gov. JB Pritzker and legislative leaders imploring them to convene a special session focused on ethics reform.