Walgreens announces layoffs
Walgreens has announced it is closing a distribution center in southern Illinois. The company is laying off nearly 400 employees at an e-commerce shipping center in Edwardsville and closing the facility later this summer.
The drugstore giant’s announcement comes six weeks after it revealed plans to cut about 500 corporate jobs in Chicago and Deerfield. Walgreens said last week it will close 150 stores in the United States, where it has about 8,900 retail outlets and clinics.
Trooper's roadside vehicle hit
An Illinois man has been cited after he struck a police vehicle on the side of the road.
An Illinois State Police trooper was pulled over on Interstate-57 with emergency lights on in Franklin County on July 4. A vehicle sideswiped the passenger side of the squad car while the trooper was inside the vehicle. He was not hurt.
It is the 11th Scott’s Law crash so far this year.
Changing gender on birth certificate
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that it is now easier for Illinois residents to change the gender listed on their birth certificate as of July 1.
Following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature, the update to the state’s Vital Records Act allows people to change the gender on their birth certificate by signing a statement affirming their gender identity or intersex condition.
Until now, transgender and intersex Illinoisans seeking to change the gender on their birth certificate were required to provide certification from a health care professional that the individual had undergone gender reassignment surgery or other clinical treatment.