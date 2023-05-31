Chicago eyes $51 million for migrants
The Chicago City Council will vote Wednesday whether to spend $51 million in funding for migrants.
Several groups are asking how the city has the funding for migrants while many in the city are struggling. The money would come from the opioid settlement with drug companies, but would only last until the end of June. Over 10,000 illegal immigrants have arrived in Chicago since last August.
Concert attendees late after traffic
Hundreds of fans missed a large portion of a concert at an outdoor venue in Tinley Park last weekend. Janet Jackson kicked off the summer concert season at Credit Union One Amphitheatre Saturday night, but getting to the venue was a nightmare for many because of a traffic jam.
One patron said he left a bar that was just over a mile away at 7:30, and didn’t get to his seat until 10 p.m. The show ended at 10:45. Venue officials said they did not run out of parking and encouraged patrons to show up early.
Yorkville water park opens
The largest waterpark in Illinois is set to open this weekend. Raging Waves in Yorkville, which has 32 water slides, will open Saturday, June 3.
The 58-acre site also features a lazy river, a wave pool, and a six-lane racing water slide, the first of its kind in Illinois. The park costs $55 for a day pass, and private cabanas cost $200. Season passes go for up to $140, but Yorkville residents are eligible for $90 passes.