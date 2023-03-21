New airport proposed
Saying it would be an economic engine for Illinois, business, labor and political leaders gathered Monday to promote legislation to build a new cargo airport south of Chicago.
A third airport in the south suburbs has been talked about for four decades. State Rep. Will Davis will introduce legislation to gauge the level of interest from developers and their willingness to pay for a cargo airport. Davis said he hopes to introduce his bill next week.
Teenagers in fatal sled accident identified
Two Illinois teenagers who died in a sledding accident over the weekend in Colorado have been identified.
Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr of Fairbury were at the Copper Mountain Ski Resort during spring break when the accident happened Sunday night. Police said the two teens rode tandem down a halfpipe when they launched off a large snowbank at the bottom.
The two reportedly made a hard landing on ice, causing blunt force trauma.
Man charged with 2018 robbery spree
A federal grand jury has found a Bartlett man guilty of several charges following a bank robbery spree in 2018.
James Williams robbed three banks, in Ottawa, Gurnee and Aurora during a 20-day stretch in May using an AK-47. Investigators said Williams used disguises during each robbery and traveled in vehicles that were either rented or borrowed.
Williams’ wife also faces charges in the robberies.