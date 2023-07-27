(The Center Square) – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulious said Thursday the department is working to address the long lines at drivers' service offices.
The new program requires many to reserve a time and date at the DMV rather than waiting in line on a first-come, first served basis. Those seeking vehicle-related services, such as title and registration or renewing their license plate sticker, do not need to make an appointment and can just walk in.
Giannoulious says this will improve the overall customer experience.
“Customers will save time by skipping the line,” Giannoulias said. “Our goal is to eliminate the Time Tax that has plagued Illinoisans for years, forcing them to stand in long lines wasting time just to conduct basic services. Extending hours at all DMVs and requiring appointments at our 44 highest-volume facilities is the most efficient way to get the services you need quickly and without the headache of unpredictable wait times.”
In order to save time, the program encourages customers to take advantage of the many services offered online, including renewing their driver’s license or ID card and license plate sticker.
Customers will also be required to make appointments for in-person visits at 44 of the busiest DMVs including all Chicago and suburban locations.
The program will extend the hours of the states DMVs with 16 facilities open six days a week Monday through Saturday.