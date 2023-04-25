State paying its bills
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza says the state now has less than a billion dollars in pending Accounts Payable. It is the first time the number has fallen below a billion dollars in 15 years. Illinois’ backlog of unpaid bills reached nearly $17 billion as a result of a two-and-a-half year budget impasse. During that time, many vendors waited more than 200 days to get paid by the state. Mendoza says now the oldest bill she has is 16 days old.
Video chat helps police catch suspect
Police were able to nab the suspect in a home invasion because the victim was on a video call. The Lake County Sheriff’s office said they caught the suspect after someone called 911 and said they had been video chatting with the victim when they saw a man behind her. With the help of a K-9, deputies were able to track the suspect to another home in Gurnee. When he refused to surrender, police sent in the K-9. The suspect gave up.
Transportation writer injured while bike riding
A transportation editor is recovering after being injured in a bicycle accident in southern Illinois. Streetsblog Chicago Editor-in-Chief and co-founder John Greenfield is hospitalized in Carbondale after he was struck by debris from a passing truck while bicycling in Marion. Regular publication of Streetsblog Chicago, a news site covering sustainable transportation and livable communities, will be paused until further notice.