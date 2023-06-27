Bears continue stadium talks
After a meeting with Arlington Heights officials regarding a new stadium complex, Chicago Bears CEO Kevin Warren said no progress was made.
The main sticking point appears to be the amount of property taxes the Bears should pay. Warren said the team is in a position to explore other places and opportunities, including Naperville, Waukegan and Lake Forest.
The Bears purchased the former Arlington National Racecourse property and recently began demolition work.
Woman sues after charges dropped
The Chicago mother previously charged with murder from an altercation at a restaurant is now suing the city, claiming the dismissed charges have caused great harm to her family.
Charges against Carlishia Hood and her 14-year-old son were dropped Monday after a video showed the victim hitting Hood before her son shot and killed him. Once the shooting was over, Hood told her son to shoot the man’s girlfriend who was also involved in the altercation. She tried to wrestle the gun from her son but was pushed away.
Wildfire smoke lowers air quality
Wildfire smoke from Canada will lower air quality levels to unhealthy levels in much of Illinois Tuesday. The smoke is causing hazy conditions, low visibility and the smell of smoke.
Everyone, especially those with respiratory issues, are being advised to spend as little time outdoors as possible. Less strenuous activities are recommended so you don’t breathe as hard.