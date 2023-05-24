Water survey seeks input
The Illinois State Water Survey is looking for help to provide accurate information about water conditions and drought impacts in the state.
Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford said they are looking for reports from all across the state, but are particularly interested in Central and Western Illinois, Metro East and the Chicago area. He said that is where normal rainfall totals are down 50% in the past month.
Mandated hotline for stolen vehicles
A bill headed to the governor aims to assist law enforcement in locating stolen vehicles by requiring automakers to provide location details.
If signed by the governor, it will force any car manufacturer that sells vehicles in Illinois to create a 24/7 hotline. The hotline would be used by law enforcement to obtain a stolen car’s location to the best of a carmaker's technical abilities.
High-speed motorcyclist charged
An Oswego man reached speeds of 150 miles per hour on a motorcycle while trying to elude police.
An Illinois State Police trooper observed a motorcycle traveling a high rate of speed on I-88 Monday. An ISP airborne unit monitored the motorcycle until the driver exited in Naperville.
Vermain Schaefer was arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer. He did not have a valid driver’s license.