(The Center Square) – Illinois generated about $562 million from marijuana in 2022, placing the state ahead of every of every other in the country in that department except California, according to data from the Marijuana Policy Project.
Overall, tax receipts grew by 10% in Illinois last year, with all the growth coming despite the state being slow to distribute new licenses after legalizing recreational marijuana sales in 2020. In addition, the state charges some of the highest taxes in the country at nearly 40% when local taxes are included, compared to just 10% for Michigan.
“In Illinois the growth rate will be predicated on lowering prices and generating greater access. It’s critical that they open more stores and increase the supply in the market,” Whitney Economics founder Beau Whitney told Crain’s Chicago Business.
By Whitney’s estimations, 48% of Illinois marijuana users had been converted to the legal market as of 2022, compared to 75% of marijuana users in Michigan, which saw a 20% jump from the year before and took $326 million in taxes to rank No.4 overall in that category.
Even with it being much easier to get a license to grow or sell marijuana in Michigan and the state having a lower tax rate and higher overall sales than Illinois, Whitney said the gap between the two states isn’t likely to change much anytime soon.
"Illinois has greater upside," he said. "In Michigan, their growth rates will slow and eventually level off. In three to five years, it will be dependent on population growth.”
In the end, Whitney estimates that overall medical and recreational marijuana sales will grow by about 21% this year to $2.3 billion, while growth in Michigan will be at around 4% to $2.5 billion.