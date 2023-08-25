State says COVID-19 activity increasing
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the CDC is reporting all 102 Illinois counties remained at a low level for COVID-19 hospital admissions as of the middle of August, though wastewater surveillance is detecting rising Covid-19 activity. IDPH is continuing to watch COVID-19 data and also monitoring other respiratory viruses, particularly flu and RSV, ahead of the fall and winter seasons. The CDC is expected to issue guidance in September about the newly developed COVID-19 boosters for fall.
Rental rates climb 3.4% in Illinois
As rental rate increases slow down following a post-pandemic jump, some states are still above the national average for this year, including Illinois. According to Apartment List, Illinois has seen a 3.4% increase in rental rates in 2023, the fourth highest increase in the country. The top spot goes to North Dakota which has seen a 7% average increase in rent so far this year. The overall median rent in the U.S. has risen over 22% since the start of the pandemic.
New casino opens in Illinois
Illinois has a new casino. The Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort opened Friday in Carterville following a ribbon cutting event with Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The new resort is a 190,000-square-foot facility which brings more than 350 jobs to Williamson County. There is also a 1,200-seat event center that is designed to host conventions, meetings and entertainment.