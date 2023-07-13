071423 AM HITS
IRN
BUS CRASH VICTIMS
Authorities have identified the three men killed in a Greyhound bus crash Wednesday, and one is from Illinois. Bradley Donavon, 47, of Springfield, and two other men were killed when the bus slammed into three tractor-trailers parked along an exit ramp near Highland, Illinois. The bus, which departed from Indianapolis, was 25 miles from its destination of St. Louis. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
WEAPONS CONVICTION
A Chicago man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for his involvement in a pipeline that brought guns from Missouri to Illinois. A U.S. District judge handed down the sentence for 47-year-old Derrick Claiborne, who prosecutors said trafficked fentanyl-laced heroin and illegally possessed three handguns in 2018. Claiborne was one of four people convicted as part of an investigation led by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY FAIR
The Illinois State Fair announced two new initiatives aimed at increasing accessibility and inclusivity for those who suffer from sensory processing disorders. On Saturday, August 12, the Illinois State Fair will host Sunflower Hours from 9 a.m. to noon. During this time, the Fair will make adjustments to select programming to create a softer, more calming environment for children and adults who suffer from sensory-processing disorders. During Sunflower Hours, fair staff will be distributing stickers to those who identify as having sensory-processing challenges.