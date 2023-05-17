Illinois Rainy Day Fund grows
Another $150 million has been transferred to the Illinois Rainy Day Fund.
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said the transfer is part of $850 million supplemental appropriations that was approved earlier this year. Mendoza said the fund total is now $1.7 billion, up from just $48,000 in August 2018.
Another dust storm death
Another person has died as a result of the multi-vehicle pile-up during a dust storm in Montgomery County.
The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that 81-year-old Ruth Rau of Sorento died Tuesday evening from blunt force injuries. The death toll is now up to eight from the crash on Interstate 55 earlier this month. More than 70 vehicles were involved.
School bus stop arms
In an effort to prevent motorists from driving around stopped school buses, Illinois lawmakers have voted to allow for the stop arms of buses to be extended.
Currently, stop arms extend only slightly from the bus. Under this proposal, the arms could stretch out much further, potentially reaching into other lanes of traffic.
Several years ago, a bill was passed creating a pilot program for extended stop arms, but the program was never initiated.