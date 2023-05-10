Woman arrested in baseball bat attacks
An arrest has been made in connection with a series of baseball bat attacks on women in Chicago. Police said a female was taken into custody after being tied to a total of six attacks on nine women on the city’s northwest side.
In one incident, two women were on a sidewalk when a car pulled up and a woman got out with a bat and began hitting them. In another incident, a woman was pushing her baby in a stroller when the woman approached and began hitting her with a bat.
Rivian posts $1.3 billion in losses
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive lost $1.3 billion during the first three months of this year, but that was less than what the company lost during the same time last year.
The company said it is still on track to produce 50,000 vehicles this year and predicts it will make a profit by the end of next year. The news boosted Rivian’s share price during after-hours trading Tuesday with the stock rising over 6%.
Runaway emu evades law enforcement
A runaway emu gave Illinois State Police the slip Tuesday as officers tried to capture the bird near Urbana. Police said there was a report of an emu on Interstate 74 after several drivers reported seeing the large bird. It isn’t the first time that an emu had been on the loose in the area. Last October, an emu was spotted in a neighborhood, but the bird was never captured. At that time, the emu was suspected to be one of a dozen emus that escaped a pen in Vermillion County. Three of those were never captured.