Arrests made after Chicago melee
It was a chaotic scene in downtown Chicago Saturday night as hundreds of teenagers descended onto the Loop.
Videos showed teens breaking into vehicles, climbing onto buses and harassing tourists. Two teen boys were shot and hospitalized. Fifteen people were arrested in connection with the melee.
Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson said while the behavior is unacceptable, it is not constructive to demonize young people who have been starved of opportunities.
Union leader to be sentenced for embezzlement
A former labor union president has pleaded guilty to using thousands of dollars in stolen members dues to gamble and pay for personal expenses.
Bryan Clemons, Sr. was the president of Local 124. According to prosecutors, Clemons withdrew more than $200,000 from the union’s bank account and used the funds to gamble at casinos. Clemons will be sentenced in July.
Tornado impacts some tax filing
The state of Illinois is offering tax filing and payment relief for individuals and businesses not able to meet regularly scheduled filing or payment deadlines due to the March tornadoes and severe storms.
The Illinois Department of Revenue will offer tax relief to affected income, withholding, and sales and use tax filers who live or have businesses in the impacted counties. The five counties impacted and declared disaster areas by the governor include Boone, Crawford, DuPage, Marion, and Sangamon counties.