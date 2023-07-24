(The Center Square) – Chicago's mayor is hearing ideas from the city's youth about what the city should focus taxpayer dollars on when crafting its budget.
The current spending plan appropriates about $16.4 billion. The next budget year begins in January.
A recent budget roundtable was framed as a way to give young people an opportunity to speak with Johnson and share ideas regarding the city's budget process. Those ages 13-24 were able to speak with Johnson and other city officials, and those over the age of 25 were allowed to attend but not participate.
"My office wants to hear from you to make sure that we are meeting your needs and serving your communities," Johnson said. "We need everyone at the table so we can invest in affordable housing, public health, infrastructure, public art, community safety and so much more."
Those in attendance sat in groups of their peers to discuss their ideas, which then will be relayed to the Johnson administration, according to Sara Mathers, deputy of Community Engagement.
"If you find yourself talking too much, like me, shut up. Let someone else talk," Mathers said to the group. "If you find yourself being quiet, maybe speak up. This is your opportunity."
Johnson spoke at the event and said that he can build a budget that works for everyone by holding these roundtables.
"With your expertise, we will build a budget based on collaboration to ensure that our budget truly represents the diversity of voices that live and work in the greatest city in the world," Johnson said.
Community members in attendance used sticky notes to write down their ideas in different "breakout rooms" that are focused on issues like community safety.
Mathers said the open group discussion will take place after the city creates the budget.
"This isn't a normal town hall situation where you get to stand up and give testimony. We are going to do that later," Mathers said. "After the budget has been created, when we present it back to folks, then we will have an opportunity to do that."
The city will host one more budget roundtable this month with the next step being the city publishing the budget proposal in August. In October, Johnson will submit his budget recommendation that will then go to the city council for approval by Dec. 31.